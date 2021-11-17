Buffalo installs 'child with autism' signs in city neighborhoods

For years, parents of children living with autism in Buffalo have asked for road signs alerting drivers that a child with autism lives nearby.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has finally joined other communities across the area by adding ‘Child with Autism' road signs in neighborhoods.

It's something caretakers of children living with autism have been wanting for years.

The first couple of signs were installed on Winslow Avenue and South Division Street in the city. Expect to see more throughout the city of Buffalo.

Hudson was frustrated after writing letters to her councilman. At the time, the councilman was told they could be installed and later learned they would not be installed because there was no city ordinance to allow them.

However, there have been signs in Cheektowaga and in the Town of Tonawanda.

That has all changed and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the signs are being installed to inform drivers to be aware for children with autism.

The city points to an amendment in state regulations for the signs. Here is what is needed:

the child with autism is under the age of 18;

the child lives in a home on a residential street where the average daily traffic volume is less than 2,000 vehicles;

the speed limit is 35 mph or less;

and the parent/guardian provides a note from a medical professional documenting the medical necessity of the sign for the child

Hudson told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing, "it's about time."

For more information on how to have a sign installed, the city of Buffalo said a letter of medical necessity from your child’s doctor is required, verifying that the sign you are requesting is for the safety of a medical condition.

Applications for the City’s approved roadway warning signs for children with disabilities, which also include “Blind Child” or “Deaf Child” signs, are available at www.buffalony.gov or by calling 311.