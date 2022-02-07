Buffalo included in DEA initiative to combat drug-related violence and overdoses

Buffalo and the Bronx were both included in phase one of 'Operation Overdrive.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help combat the rising rates of drug-related violence in communities across America, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced a new initiative, Operation Overdrive. Among other communities across the nation, Buffalo will be one of 34 cities part of phase one.

This initiative is the result of a data-drive approach by the DEA and CDC to identify hot spots where criminal drug networks are causing the most harm. In New York State, those hot spots include Buffalo and New York City.

Operation Overdrive was launched on Feb. 1 and uses a data-driven, intelligence-led approach to identify and dismantle criminal drug networks in the communities the program is focusing on.

“DEA’s objective is clear,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “DEA will bring all it has to bear to make our communities safer and healthier, and to reverse the devastating trends of drug-related violence and overdoses plaguing our Nation. The gravity of these threats requires a data-driven approach to pinpoint the most dangerous networks threatening our communities, and leveraging our strongest levers across federal, state, and local partners to bring them down.”

The operation has identified that a majority of criminal drug networks are engaging in gun violence and sell fentanyl or methamphetamine.