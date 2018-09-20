BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo is finding itself on yet another list, this time on the 'Top 10 Smelliest Cities' list, but in a good way.

According to a list compiled by Viewfinder from Expedia, they followed the scent and picked 10 of the nation's cities with memorable scents.

Here is the list of the 10 smelliest cities in the nation and what they smell like, according to Viewfinder from Expedia:

Lexington, North Carolina: Barbeque Gilroy, California: Garlic Chicago, Illinois: Chocolate Washington Island, Wisconsin: Lavender Baltimore, Maryland: Freshly Baked Bread Julian, California: Apple Pie Little Havana in Miami, Florida: Cuban Coffee Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Beer Mackinac Island, Michigan: Fudge Buffalo, New York: Cereal

This is what they had to say about Buffalo:

"No, you’re not imagining things. The air in Buffalo really smells of cereal. Stroll downtown, cruise the Skyway, or kayak along the Buffalo River as the air picks up the toasted oats scent from the General Mill’s production line. There’s certainly something warm and comforting about the smell, and to locals, it’s a sign they’ve arrived home. In fact, they celebrate their city’s peculiar trait, proudly wearing shirts with the phrase, “My city smells like Cheerios,” by the Born in Buffalo clothing brand."

Check out this video here on our Channel 2 Facebook page that includes some interesting facts about the General Mills plant in Buffalo:

