BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters responded to a blaze Saturday morning on Prospect Avenue near D'Youville College. The fire started on the second floor of a home, and went up into the attic, before spreading to three other buildings.

Six students lived in the house where the fire started, and all three students who were home at the time of the fire got out safely. Though the students were living off-campus, the college says it will provide them with places to stay for the rest of the semester.

"They're our students," said Nate Barton, Vice President of Operations at D'Youville College. "At the end of the day, we care for all of our students, whether they live on campus or not. Our goal is just to make sure that we help them be successful and get through school. And this is a little different situation, so we're gonna do the best we can to make sure that we can help them seamlessly go through the rest of the semester."

One firefighter suffered a minor injury due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

