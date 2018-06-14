BUFFALO, NY — Get ready, Buffalo — one of the country's largest Juneteenth festivals will take place in the Queen City this weekend.

The 43rd Annual Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo is the third-largest Juneteenth Festival in the world. You can see the broad spectrum of African-American Heritage with fun for the whole family on June 16 and 17.

"I call it a community parade because almost every aspect of the community is represented in that parade," said Marcus Brown, president of Buffalo's Juneteenth Festival.

But to see it, you need to know about it.

"It's to celebrate being free," Brown said.

It is the oldest celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

"Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed you still had to have the 13, 14, 15 Amendment," Brown said.

Brown has been a part of all 43 Juneteenth Festivals, when it started on Jefferson Avenue.

It's now in MLK Park, and leading into the park all along Genesee Street you will see brand new red, black and green flags installed on light poles along the parade route.

A complete list of events can be found at www.juneteenthofbuffalo.com or you can call (716)-891-8801.

