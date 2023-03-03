Buffalo Home Show begins this weekend

This weekend you can get ready to take on all of those spring projects you have planned for your house by exploring the Buffalo Home Show.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York ahead of a classic Buffalo event that returns this month.



The Buffalo Home Show is running for the next two weekends at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Attendees will get the chance to explore products and services from over 300 local companies and meet professionals from a variety of fields for guidance and support.



Attendees will get the chance to explore products and services from over 300 local companies and meet professionals from a variety of fields for guidance and support.

That's begins Friday morning at 10 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m. The show wraps up on Sunday before starting up again the following weekend. Hours for Saturdays are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $12 for people 13 years and older, $3 for children 5 to 12 (only at the box officer), and is free for kids under 5.

Fridays are also Hero Days and all active military personnel, veterans, fire, police, first responders, and medical professionals will get free admission.