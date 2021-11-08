Buffalo History Museum's $2M restoration project now complete

The project added new guest amenities and restored the area to the original vision of architect George Cary, and reconnected the museum back to the park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday marked the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the $2 million restoration project to the Buffalo History Museum's lower level.

The project added new guest amenities and restored the area to the original vision of architect George Cary, and reconnected the museum back to the park.

"That vision for reconnecting to the park was really powerful, and people can see it, even though the space was really rough," according to Melissa Brown, the executive director of the Buffalo History Museum.

She added: "People could see what was possible. They could see the possibility, and so now we're here to be able to realize those, and we are so grateful."

The new space will be used for exhibits, private events, field trips and much more.