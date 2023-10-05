Buffalo high school freshman athlete getting college football attention

So far, he's gotten nine verbal offers from universities across the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Bennett High School freshman football player is getting attention from college recruiters. So far, he's gotten nine verbal offers from universities and colleges across the country.

His name is De'Mari Clemons. He is a freshman at Bennett High School, the same school who won the football Class AA State Championship last year and his dream is to play professional football.

At age 15, his high school football coaches think he has a shot. Clemons is on the radar of top schools across the country, including offers from Michigan, Penn State, and Akron.

His coaches say he also has gotten interests from other schools including, Norte Dame, Georgia Tech and the University of Florida. While getting attention is nice, Clemons said its bigger than him.

"I'm excited for me and my teammates. They'll get seen by power five schools its a great opportunity for all of us as a whole," Clemons said.

"When people who normally don't come and scout from Buffalo, they will actually come. We've have talent here for a long time that hasn't been seen," Demario Badger, assistant football coach at Bennett High School said.

Badger said by his senior year, they believe Clemons could be in the top five of corner back in the nation.

According to Badger and Clemons dad, Allen Clemons, Clemons has gotten offers from: UB, Syracuse, Pitt, Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan, Louisville, Maryland, and Akron. He's also gotten interest from: Notre Dame, Florida State, Texas Tech, Ohio State, Florida Gators, Tennessee, Rutgers, and Georgia Tech.