Buffalo Heritage Carousel to reopen Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another sign that spring is just around the corner.

The Buffalo Heritage Carousel is coming out of winter hibernation and is set to re-open on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The solar-powered carousel will be open from 11 am-5 pm Feb. 18 - Feb. 26, during winter break for most schools in Western New York.

After Feb. 26, normal operating hours will be Saturdays and Sundays only from 11 am-5 pm for the remainder of the winter season.

This is the third season for the carousel at Canalside, which has welcomed 160,000 riders and over 250,000 visitors.

Organizers say they have begun to enhance the site at the Roundhouse with light-up benches for the boardwalk. This spring, solar-powered charging benches will be installed.

The carousel is located on Prime Street at Canalside and the cost to ride the carousel is $1.