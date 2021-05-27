Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside to open to public on Friday

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation and the Buffalo Heritage Carousel will hold a ribbon cutting and ceremonial first ride at 11 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The historic Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside will open to the public on Friday.

The steel frame, organ, and carousel itself were installed inside the timber frame this past March.

The historic DeAngelis Carousel will be a year-round attraction for the families to enjoy.

The carousel pieces were restored by the Buffalo Heritage Carousel artists. The #153 Wurlitzer Band organ will play music scrolls that will be integrated into the carousel through computer technology.