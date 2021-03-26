Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside side almost complete

The carousel is slated to open this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Heritage Carousel project at Canalside is almost complete.

The steel frame, organ, and carousel itself are currently being installed inside the timber frame.

Once complete, the historic DeAngelis Carousel will be a year-round attraction for the families to enjoy.

"Canalside has become a magnificent place for families to enjoy and the De Angelis Carousel will soon become the star attraction," Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said in a released statement. "As we prepare to enter the post-pandemic future, the De Angelis Carousel offers a glimmer of hope and symbolizes the rebirth of an active Buffalo waterfront."

The carousel pieces have been restored by the Buffalo Heritage Carousel artists and were moved into the roundhouse Friday. The #153 Wurlitzer Band organ was also installed. It will play music scrolls that will be integrated into the carousel through computer technology.

ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia said, "Buffalo's waterfront has seen a remarkable transformation and the Buffalo Heritage Carousel will be a sensational attraction that will build on the progress, helping to draw even more visitors to Canalside. We look forward to welcoming families to enjoy the colorful carousel. It will be a sensational experience that is designed to complement the Explore & More Children's Museum and the Longshed project, which opened last year."

Board President of Buffalo Heritage Carousel, Inc. Laurie A. Hauer-LaDuca said, "The Buffalo Heritage Carousel's mission to bring a locally manufactured, historical wood carousel powered by the sun to the Buffalo Community as a family attraction is nearing its opening day due to the tremendous support of many who had faith in our vision.

"We sincerely appreciate the tremendous efforts and dedication of our restoration volunteers who have spent significant time on restoring our carousel animals and rounding boards in our restoration workshop. We are thrilled to celebrate the great strides we have made in making our carousel project a reality and anxiously await our carousel's grand opening day, when it can be enjoyed and appreciated by families once again and be the jewel of Canalside."