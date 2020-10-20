Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside receiving a solar roof from Tesla

The Buffalo Heritage Carousel also gave an update Monday, regarding the carousel restoration, saying work is nearly complete.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Heritage Carousel announced Monday, that sustainable energy will power the carousel at Canalside. The building that will house the vintage carousel will soon have a solar roof, which is being donated and installed by Tesla's Buffalo factory.

Laurie Hauer-LaDuca, president of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel, released a statement saying in part, “With the support of Tesla, this rare and historic carousel will be powered by the sun and will offer a new family recreational and educational attraction located along the boardwalk."

The Buffalo Heritage Carousel also gave an update Monday, regarding the carousel restoration, saying work is nearly complete. Local artists are said to be finishing work on the carousel rounding board paintings. Meanwhile, a company in Ohio is almost done restoring the carousel frame and mechanism, and a national carousel restoration artist is finishing work painting the interior scenery panels and custom carved chariots.

More good news for the Carousel at Canalside!



Today we announced the Carousel will be powered by solar panels built in the City of Buffalo by @Tesla.



The carousel was built in WNY, is being restored in WNY, and will promote clean energy made right here in WNY 🎠 pic.twitter.com/SBEBCWcoVz — Assemblyman Sean Ryan (@SeanMRyan149) October 19, 2020

A North Tonawanda company is also assisting with the restoration process. The Buffalo Heritage Carousel says the Allan Herschell Company is currently replicating original factory horseshoes and stirrups.

The Buffalo Heritage Carousel says final details of installing glass faceted jewels, horsehair tails and factory horseshoes are in the works.

The carousel itself was built at the Herschell-Spillman factory in North Tonawanda back in 1924, but then went into storage for 80 years.