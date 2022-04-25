Buffalo's Healthy Corner Store Initiative enters next phase

For more than five years now, the program has been tapping into the stores that tens of thousands of people live close enough to walk to.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A cooler stocked with colorful fruits and vegetables. Baskets of fresh produce lined up by the front door. Up until a few years ago, this would have been a rare sight to see at a corner store in Buffalo.

"We actually refer to it as food apartheid, because some of these communities, they don't have resource to fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy choices," said Sheila Bass, program coordinator for the Healthy Corner Store Initiative.

The program started in 2016 and has since grown to 13 locations in the city. Now, it's moving on to phase two.

"My background is nutrition education. We definitely realize that educational component is so important," Bass explained. "Sharing with folks information on how to stretch your food dollar, how to access fruits and vegetables, and healthier choices."

That includes more opportunities for in-store events and kitchen gadget giveaways. But they're not only concerned about the inside of the corner stores. Thanks to a partnership with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, several stores will be getting exterior upgrades this summer, to help spread the word about where the healthy food is. Buffalo's Golden Corner on Jefferson Avenue by Canisius College will be getting a new awning.

"The other stores are receiving signage, luminated signage, just some beautification of the areas," Bass explained. "So it's bright, it's welcoming."

Michael Ball, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield's vice president of Community Affairs, says it's about more than the beautification of the stores.

"It's really part of an overall neighborhood revitalization effort. These stores are anchors in their community," he said.

While each step to a healthier corner store may seem small, they all add up to make a big difference. Bass remembers when the initiative first launched, some people doubted it would be successful.

"That's exactly what was communicated to us," she said. "That people in the community, they don't want this, they don't eat that way, they don't make these choices. But low and behold, that is so far from the truth. You know, all communities, we all want the same thing. We want everyone to thrive and be healthy and well."