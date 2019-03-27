BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo has the oldest housing stock of any major city in America, according to new statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Nearly two-thirds of the housing units within the City of Buffalo — 64.1 percent — were built prior to 1940. That's almost eight percentage points higher than the figure for any other U.S. city with a population greater than 250,000.

These statistics come from the five-year version of the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey, the current source of official data at the local level. All figures are limited to cities themselves — and do not include suburbs or other portions of their metropolitan areas. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.