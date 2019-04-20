BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several organizations are holding an anti-violence prayer service on Saturday.

The event will be at the Antioch Baptist Church on Fillmore Avenue. They plan to start the service at noon.

It's all in an effort to help the families of homicide victims. The service is free and open to the public.

This is the event's sixth year.

