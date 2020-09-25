Buffalo group adjusting plans for national day of remembrance for murder victims

September 25 was designated back in 2007 as a day for families to honor their loved ones lost to violence.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every year since 2007 on September 25 families across the country have come together to remember loved ones lost to homicide.

This year things are different.

Like most events during the COVID-19 pandemic, those families will be separated on Friday.

The Buffalo group P.E.A.C.E which stands for Parents Encouraging Accountability and Closure For Everyone usually holds a large gathering at MLK Park that brings affected families together for support and a candlelight vigil.

"We can't put anyone at risk with COVID still around," said P.E.A.C.E President Teresa Evans.

The day holds deep meaning for families and mothers like Evans and Carol Reis. Reis' son Casey was murdered back on March 15, 1998, his body found was found a week later.

"It's a day to support each other, it's to acknowledge the lives that we have lost," Reis said.

Instead of holding a gathering, Evans has encouraged families to post photos of their loved ones on social media, share their stories, and offer support.

"It hurts but we're able to, with the help of the other mothers, and the other P.E.A.C.E members, we're able to share that loss that we lost with someone else and help them," said Jacqueline Wells.

Wells has lost two sons to homicide but like every woman in this group continues to be there for others, even when apart. She even offered her personal phone number during this interview with 2 On Your Side.

"You're not by yourself, you don't have to be by yourself, the love is great and you'll find love among the other ones who have been through this," Wells said.

As for recent violence in the City of Buffalo, the message from each woman was clear.

Fighting back tears, "to those that have violence in mind, stop, this has to stop," Reis said.

"If our children could just stop, where is the love, why do they have such a self-hate for each other it's like, why is black life so cheap that you would kill someone that looks just like you," Evans said.