Buffalo Groundhog Day 2021: Buffalo Bert predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Most of the proceeds raised from the virtual event goes toward the Hawk Creek Wildlife Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The eighth annual Buffalo Groundhog Day celebration was virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop Western New York's weatherhog Buffalo Bert from making his prediction.

The Buffalo Groundhog Day crew and employees from Hawk Creek Wildlife Center gathered together at the Flying Bison Brewery in Buffalo for the big announcement.

While the celebration looked very different this year, the cause was still the same: helping the animals of Western New York. The Buffalo Groundhog Day crew hosted the virtual celebration to help raise money for Hawk Creek.

"COVID has hurt all of us, it has hurt every single person here, but it's also hurt the animals in our great-great city and great region," Buffalo Groundhog Day President Adam Hernandez said.

Unfortunately, Buffalo Bert didn't have good news for Western New York, predicting six more weeks for winter.

"That's OK," Hernandez said. "Six more weeks of winter is OK. We always have six more weeks of winter in Buffalo, but it's all good because we're tough! We can deal with it!"

Most of the proceeds raised from the virtual event goes toward Hawk Creek. Those who missed the event, but would still like to donate can do so by clicking here.