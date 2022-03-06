Buffalo Greek Festival kicks off Friday

The festival will return June 3, 4 and 5 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Greek Festival in Buffalo is making a return this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival officially kicks off on Friday, June 3 and continues through Sunday, June 5. Like years past, the Greek Festival will feature live Greek music, Greek folk dancing, gift shops, artists, cultural exhibits and delicious food.

The festival will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on the corner of West Utica Street and Delaware Avenue. Admission is $3 for adults and teenagers. Children under 12 years old get in for free.

You can view the hours of the event below:

Friday, June 3: 11 a.m. to midnight

Saturday, June 4: 11 a.m. to midnight

Sunday, June 5: noon to 9 p.m.

The Greek Festival is the unofficial kick off to the festival season in Buffalo.

"After a few difficult years, it is with more joy and excitement we welcome you back to our Annual Greek Festival, at our Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church," said Chairman of the Buffalo Greek Festival Milton Koutsandreas in a statement on the festival's official website.

The statement also read in part, "Our festival is about memorable experiences and enjoyment and so in the Greek spirit we encourage you to eat, drink, dance and most importantly HAVE FUN!"

You can view the full statement from Koutsandreas on the Greek Festival's website by clicking here.