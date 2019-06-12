BUFFALO, N.Y. — What Christmas would be complete without a Christmas tree? Today, groups throughout the city will be getting in the holiday spirit by holding tree lighting ceremonies.

The Hertel Business Association will have a tree lighting and annual holiday walk today, starting at 6 p.m. The tree will be lit at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by cookies and hot chocolate. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there as well, giving out winter hats to all the good boys and girls in attendance. Plus, the Buffalo Seminary Semi-Chords will be singing holiday music throughout the night.

The Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, Inc. will be holding the second annual "Parranda Buffalo," which includes the first ever Avenida San Juan Tree Lighting and a night of Caribbean caroling starting at 5 p.m. Residents are encouraged people to brig their own musical instruments to play. Hot Chocolate and doughnuts will be served and prizes will be given out for the best storefront decorations on Niagara Street.

KeyBank Holiday Live at Larkin starts tonight at 5 p.m. The three hour event starts with a tree lighting in Larkin Square, followed by live music. Guests who bring a canned food item with them will get a free hot chocolate. There will be food trucks and a vendor market with many local businesses selling their items.

Mayor Byron Brown will be lighting the City Hall tree in Niagara Square Friday afternoon at 4:30 as well. The event doubles as a food drive to benefit the Food Bank of Western New York.

RELATED: Western New York nonprofit lays wreaths at Forest Lawn Cemetery

RELATED: Hertel Avenue tree lighting ceremony to follow parade this year

RELATED: First Night Buffalo to include fun for kids in the hospital on New Year's Eve