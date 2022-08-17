x
Buffalo German Fest has been cancelled this year

On Tuesday, festival officials announced that the festival will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances."

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some bad news for cultural festival fans of Western New York. On Tuesday, the Buffalo German Fest announced that this year's festival has been cancelled. 

The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park, but will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the festival.  

"We are looking forward to a future festival that will provide the enjoyment and experiences to which out patrons have become accustomed," the organization said in the social media post. 

Information about other events throughout the year is available on the Buffalo German website.

For immediate release:

Posted by Buffalo German Fest on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

