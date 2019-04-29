BUFFALO, N.Y. — An effort to raise awareness, and to walk in solidarity, with those who have dealt with sexual assault happened Sunday afternoon.

The 14th annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event was held at the University at Buffalo.

Participants are encouraged to wear heels while walking the mile, to show support for survivors of rape, sexual assault and gender-based violence.

Proceeds from Sunday's walk will stay local and will help crisis service's advocacy department.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Preparations underway for annual Kids Day fundraiser

Buffalo State event puts focus on campus sexual assaults

UB students help sexual violence survivors