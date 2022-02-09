City Hall flag-raising honors Black veterans and active members

The ceremony was put together by the African American Veterans Arts and Culture Corporation, a nonprofit that was incorporated in 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A flag was raised Friday in Niagara Square to honor African-American veterans and active members of the military.

It was put together by the African American Veterans Arts and Culture Corporation. The nonprofit was incorporated in 2021 and says this is the first flag-raising of its kind at a city hall in the United States.

"In every war fought by or within the United States, African-Americans participated, starting with the Revolutionary War," Dr. Ellen Grant, Buffalo's deputy mayor, said Friday.

"But for far too long, African-American men and women who bravely served our country, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation's freedom, were not recognized for their tremendous contributions."

There will be a parade to honor African-American veterans on Saturday in Buffalo. It steps off from Woodlawn Avenue and Jefferson Avenue at 2 p.m. There will even be a bus to take vets who are unable to walk around the parade route.

The parade will wind down at Dodge and Jefferson Avenue, at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion; Wiley was also a veteran.

Meanwhile, work continues on the first-of-its-kind monument in the United States, which happens to be right here in Buffalo.

Pillars were installed this week for the African American Veterans Monument over at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park. Once completed, it will be a place to honor and recognize African-Americans who served or are currently serving in all branches of the U.S. military.