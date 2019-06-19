NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Buffalo-based investment group hopes it can do what many others have tried to do without success in recent decades, to bring life to the struggling north end in Niagara Falls.

Blue Cardinal Capital announced on Wednesday their purchase of 38 properties, most of them along Main Street, including some those who are familiar with the Niagara Falls of old will remember.

Channel 2's Dave McKinley broke the news on Twitter Tuesday night.

Long time residents of the Cataract City might fondly recall that the area was once a thriving commercial strip packed with stores and shoppers, strolling three or four abreast on the sidewalks.

But things began to sour here about 30 years ago, as fortunes in the North End fell seemingly as fast as water over the world famous Falls.

For the past 20 years many of the building along Main Street were acquired by Youngstown businessman Richard Hastings. But after failing to make a go of things, he has been trying to peddle the properties for several years.

Hastings finally found a buyer in Blue Cardinal, which took them off his hands for a tidy $3.2 million.

"They're wonderful historic structures," said Bob Richardson, Blue Cardinal Capital managing partner. "But the truth of the matter is they need some care. So the beginning days are really gonna be blocking and tackling renovations ...replacing roofs, getting them safe and sound, and then starting to change the texture of the neighborhood. Make it a place where they want to be."

Most notable among the 21 buildings included in the sale, is the landmark four story Jenss Department Store, which was once the anchor of a once thriving area.



Blue Cardinal says it was attracted to invest in the North End due in part to the removal of the former Robert Moses Parkway nearby, which figures to drive more cars and hopefully more foot traffic onto Niagara Falls' long moribund Main Street.