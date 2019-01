BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters want everyone in Western New York to be smart when it comes to the cold temperatures.

They're urging people to not make silly mistakes, such as trying to thaw out frozen pipes with an open flame or using your stove to heat your home.

"Not a good idea," said William Renaldo, the Buffalo Fire Commissioner. "One thing you can have an accidental fire, another thing you can have danger of carbon monoxide poisoning so definitely refrain from that."