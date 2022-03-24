Buffalo firefighters 'truckin' on Friday to answer questions about the fire exam

Firefighters will be at two Tops Friendly Markets on Friday to provide more information about the exam taking place in June.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters will be out 'truckin' ahead of the City of Buffalo’s June 4, 2022 Firefighter Civil Service Exam.

On Friday, firefighters will be out at two Tops Friendly Markets to answer questions and provide additional information about the upcoming exam.

Session will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the 2101 Elmwood Ave Tops location and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the University Plaza location.

Additionally, firefighters will will be stopping at other grocery stores around the city through April to answer questions.

“Our goal is to reach as many potential fire recruits as possible through our 'Home of the Brave' campaign, and the informational sessions at supermarkets citywide will allow neighborhood residents easy access to details about careers in fire service,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. “It will be one-stop shopping for getting fire exam information and picking up some groceries.”

Also through the end of March, a group of female firefighters will be at Buffalo City Hall Lobby weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m to answer questions.

To be eligible, firefighter candidates must be:

19 years old at the time of the examination and 20 years old at the time of appointment

A full-time resident of the City of Buffalo as of January 29, 2022 and maintain city residency

Willing and able to perform physically demanding work

Able to manage stress and adverse outcomes well