BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters were called to the city's Black Rock neighborhood early Saturday morning for reports of a fire.

The fire reportedly started just after midnight in an industrial building on Howell Street, just off of Amherst Street. Crews were pulled from the building shortly after arriving on the scene due to the building's deteriorating condition.

Fire crews remained on the scene until the fire was under control.