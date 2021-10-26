Buffalo firefighters respond to blaze on Sprenger Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire late Monday night near the Buffalo Cheektowaga border.
Fire crews responded to the house fire on Sprenger Avenue around 10 p.m.
According to Division Chief Daniel Bossi, everyone in the residence was able to get out of the house safely when the fire broke out. Firefighters were able to contain the flames mostly to the front rooms of the first floor, but there was still a lot of smoke and water damage.
The Red Cross was called to help those who live there.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.