Buffalo firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire on Goethe Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters were called to a house on Goethe Street early Tuesday morning because of a two-alarm fire.

Fire officials told 2 On Your Side the fire broke out on the second floor of the house, and extended to the attic. The house was occupied; however, no one was inside when the fire broke out.

The fire caused roughly $150,000 to the structure of the house and $75,000 to its contents.

It's unclear at this time exactly when the fire started, but a 2 On Your Side photographer at the scene said the fire was reported out around 8:15 a.m.

According to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash, Goethe Street was closed between East Lovejoy Street and Ludington Street around 7:33 a.m. East Lovejoy Street was also closed between Schiller Street and Goethe Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.