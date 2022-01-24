x
Buffalo firefighters respond to 3-alarm blaze on Brinkman Avenue

Firefighters were called to the house fire at 99 Brinkman Avenue just after 6 a.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a three-alarm fire early Monday morning on Brinkman Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the house fire at 99 Brinkman Avenue just after 6 a.m. According to fire officials, when crews arrived at the house it was already fully involved.

Fire investigators say the fire caused roughly $175,000 worth of damage, including a collapsed roof. The fire also caused exposure damage to two nearby homes, causing over $250,000 worth of damage.

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, no one was home when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

