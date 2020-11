The fire caused roughly $80,000 worth of damage, as well as exposure damage to two homes nearby.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Monday evening in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to 9 Harp Place just before 7:20 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the first floor of the house.

