Buffalo firefighters involved in weekend incident identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are learning new information about an incident involving two Buffalo Firefighters that left one of the firefighters in critical condition.

A source has confirmed to 2 On Your Side's Danielle Church that the firefighter who was injured in South Buffalo on Saturday is Derek Rose.

Rose is currently in critical condition at ECMC.

However, we still don't know what exactly happened that put Rose in the ICU.

The Buffalo Police Department said Tuesday, first responders were called to The Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on a 'rescue call.' And that a uniformed firefighter was somehow badly hurt and rushed to the hospital.

Eric County District Attorney John Flynn said Monday that no one is cooperating with the investigation. Right now, it's not even clear whether a crime was committed.

"I feel for this man's wife and mother. I feel for the family here that they are not getting justice and it's been only two or three days now, I'm a patient person. The buffalo police department is all over this," said Flynn.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo has confirmed there is another firefighter., who was involved in the incident. Richard Manley has been placed on unpaid suspension for 30 days following the incident on Saturday.

Investigators are still trying to gather information. Flynn says there were a lot of firefighters in uniform over at the bar, after the Old First Ward parade this past weekend.

Flynn says no one has come forward with any other information, but sooner or later, he's going to find out.

"If I've got to make life difficult for people who are at that bar, I'll do it," Flynn says.

2 On Your Side reached out to the Blackthorn Pub and was told they were unavailable.