Buffalo firefighters battle fire on Woodlawn Avenue

A 2 On Your Side photographer is currently at the scene of the fire.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters are currently battling a fire on Woodlawn Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

A 2 On Your Side photographer is currently at the scene of the fire. From what our photographer can see, a house appears to be missing its roof, and neighboring houses appear to be impacted.

At least three fire trucks are on scene. Heavy smoke can be seen billowing from the houses.