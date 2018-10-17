BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Buffalo Firefighters are investigating after a triple house fire on the city's east side.

The original call came in around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a house fire on French Street, but the fire was actually on Box Avenue.

When crews arrived to Box Avenue, one house was fully engulfed, one had flames coming from the roof and the other was exposed to the flames. The fire was put out within an hour.

All three homes were occupied and everyone managed to get out safely. Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

One home was a total loss.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2018 WGRZ