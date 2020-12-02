BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Fire Department was busy battling a house fire in the city's Masten Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. on Laurel Street near Michigan Avenue, and part of the vacant house collapsed during the fire. Firefighters say the house sustained $10,000 worth of damage.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

Fire investigators say the fire has been ruled an arson.

