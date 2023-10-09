x
Firefighter treated for heat exhaustion battling a fire on Buffalo's West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while battling a fire on the city's West Side.

Buffalo Fire personnel were called to 118.5 Pooley Place — just west of Grant Street — around 2 p.m. Sunday for a fire that began on the second floor of a vacant building. 

The firefighter was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated, according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

