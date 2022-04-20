Buffalo firefighter pleads guilty to illegally obtaining money from financial institutions

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Robert Johnson, Jr defrauded financial institutions on applications by using a juvenile’s Social Security number.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Buffalo firefighter pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight charges involving fraud.

Robert Johnson, Jr., 36, took the plea prior to his jury trial which was set to get underway later this week.

According to the news release, between July 2016 and August 2016, Johnson applied for two auto loans and one credit card through a local credit union on three separate occasions. Johnson defrauded the financial institution on his applications by using a juvenile’s Social Security number which fabricated employment and earnings information.

The DA's office said the applications were approved, which allowed Johnson to pay for two vehicles totaling $41,000.00. He also was able to get a credit card with a $20,000.00 spending limit.

About a year after the purchases, the DA's office said the cars he bought were repossessed for non-payment and the credit card account was closed with a balance in excess of $20,000.00.

Then, in December 2017, Johnson applied again for two auto loans at two different credit unions. He used a second Social Security number that was not his. But those loan applications were denied.

According to the news release, on January 12, 2017, Johnson deposited a forged check of $12,791.91 into his bank account. When the check cleared, Johnson took out $12,700.00 from his checking account, money that did not belong to him.

By pleading guilty, Johnson was ordered to sign Confessions of Judgement in favor of the bank and credit union, totaling $59,748.00. He also had to sign a lack of permission affidavit in favor of the juvenile whose Social Security Number was used.

Johnson's charges:

Three counts of Identity Theft in the First Degree (Class “D” felonies)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony)

Two counts of Attempted Identity Theft in the First Degree (Class “E” felony)

One count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (Class “E” felony)

Johnson could face a maximum of 4 years when he is sentenced on July 26, 2022.

He is currently released on his own recognizance, the DA office said.