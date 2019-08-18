BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo firefighter sustained a minor knee injury while battling a second-alarm fire at a vacant building on Hamlin Road on Saturday evening.

The structure was vacant while it underwent renovations, according to Buffalo Fire officials.

The call went out at around 7:35 p.m. at the 2.5-story home on the first block of Hamlin Road. Fire officials say the blaze began on the first floor and that there was $195,000 worth of damage.

The cause is under investigation.

Fire officials said a building next to the structure also had some damage to its exterior walls.

