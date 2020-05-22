Buffalo firefighter injured while responding to East Side blaze

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One Buffalo firefighter was injured while battling a blaze in a vacant building on Thursday night on the city's East Side.

The firefighter was taken to Erie County Medical Center and treated for multiple injuries, according to the fire department.

The Buffalo Fire Department responded around 8:20 p.m. to 36 Clemo Street, near Clinton Street. Officials say the fire began on the first floor and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.