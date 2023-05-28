3 Buffalo firefighters injured during a fire on Hagen Street

Buffalo Fire was on the scene of the three-alarm fire for more than an hour Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three Buffalo firefighters were injured during a fire Sunday morning.

According to the news release, the BFD responded to a three-alarm fire on Hagen Street around 11:30 a.m. Fire investigators said a car fire started at 202 Hagen Street and spread to two homes.

The three firefighters that were injured on the scene were taken to ECMC to be treated for various injuries.

Fire officials said damage is estimated at $250,000 between the car and one of the homes.

Damage at the second home is estimated at $220,000.

Between the two homes damaged, the Red Cross is assisting 16 people.