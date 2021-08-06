Buffalo firefighter indicted on murder charge for fatal Broadway shooting

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Blake M. Banks, 24, allegedly shot a 40-year-old man on July 20, during a dispute in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An off-duty Buffalo firefighter was arraigned Friday on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Blake M. Banks, 24, allegedly shot a 40-year-old man on July 20, during a dispute in the City of Buffalo. The incident reportedly happened on Broadway near Bennett Street.

After the victim was shot, the District Attorney's Office says he tried to drive away but crashed his vehicle nearby. The victim was taken to ECMC where he later died.

Banks is scheduled to return to court on September 20 for a pre-trial conference. He is currently being held without bail.