Buffalo firefighter in critical condition after incident, police say

The Buffalo Police Department said first responders were called Saturday to The Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub around 5:30 p.m. on a 'rescue call.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo firefighter is at ECMC in critical condition following an incident Saturday.

The Buffalo Police Department said first responders were called to The Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub around 5:30 p.m. on a 'rescue call.' And a uniformed firefighter was somehow badly hurt and rushed to the hospital.

Eric County District Attorney John Flynn said Monday that no one is cooperating with the investigation.

Right now, it's not even clear whether a crime was committed.

"I feel for this man's wife and mother. I feel for the family here that they are not getting justice and it's been only two or three days now, I'm a patient person. The buffalo police department is all over this," said Flynn.