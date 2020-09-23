Buffalo firearms instructor sentenced for falsifying safety training course documents

Attorney General Letitia James says Dennis Brennan will serve four months in jail followed by three years probation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo firearms instructor will do jail time for actions that New York State Attorney General Letitia James says put the public at risk.

Dennis Brennan, longtime owner of the Peace Officer Training Academy in Buffalo, was sentenced for failing to provide proper security guard and peace officer training courses then falsifying documents that said those courses had been completed.

The 66-year-old South Wales resident was sentenced Monday by State Supreme Court Judge Christopher Burns to four months in prison followed by three years of probation. Brennan pleaded guilty in July to to one count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree and one count of scheme to defraud in the first degree. Brennan's firearms license was revoked and he was ordered to surrender all of his weapons.