Buffalo Fire prepares for night of fireworks, urges caution

In general, several police departments across Western New York noted an increase in calls regarding fireworks this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York police departments have heard dozens of complaints from people over the last several weeks about what seems like nightly fireworks.

The noise is disruptive, but the fireworks can also be very dangerous.

A home in South Buffalo was destroyed due to a fire early Friday morning, and Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo says he strongly suspects fireworks played a role.

The Buffalo Fire commissioner is urging people to not initiate any illegal fireworks use.

"The only thing really legal right now are sparklers," Renaldo told 2 On your Side. "Nothing that flies in the air, no bottle rockets, Roman candles, things of that nature. If you have a home I would say just keep an eye on your property. If you have a garden hose I would keep a hose available, be vigilant.

"If you can, wet your roof down, wet your garage down, wet your shed down, the roof of your shed. Just have a hose available to pretty much work around the whole perimeter of your home."

The fire commissioner also says they have additional personnel on hand for the holiday weekend.