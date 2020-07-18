Buffalo Fire investigates possible arson on Tonawanda Street

Fire investigators say the fire began on the exterior of the building. They are currently investigating if a liquid accelerate was used to start the fire.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officials with the Buffalo Fire Department are investigating an apparent arson that happened in early Saturday morning in the city's Riverside neighborhood.

A building located at 1133 Tonawanda Street was reported to be on fire around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. The mixed-use building has a pizzeria on the first floor, and residential units on the second floor.

The damage is estimated at $45,000 and no injuries have been reported thus far.