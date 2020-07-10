BFD hosting drive-up open houses for Fire Prevention Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Fire Department is hosting a number of drive-up open houses throughout October for Fire Prevention Month.
The Department will be holding drive-up events at four different firehouses so that the public has the opportunity to learn more about fire prevention. It's also a fun way to learn about how a firefighter lives thanks to virtual firehouse tours.
At each drive-up event, there will be free smoke detectors and coloring books, as well as information to keep local families safe from fires. The first event takes place Wednesday night at Engine 4 on Abbott Road from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
No registration is required to attend. People who do go are asked to please stay in their vehicles the entire time.
For more information about these events and other Fire Prevention Month activities, click here.
The dates and times of the three other events are listed below
- Saturday, October, 10 at Engine 37/Ladder 4, 500 Rhode Island and Chenango. Taking place from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 14 at Engine 23, located at 3226 Bailey Ave. This event will go from 6-8 p.m.
- The final event is Saturday, October 17 at Engine 36/Ladder 13 at 860 Hertel Ave. That one will start at 10 a.m. and end at noon.