Buffalo Fire Dept. receives federal grant for education programs

The funds will be used for several community outreach and education programs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Fire Department is receiving a much needed federal grant.

US Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY-26) and City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the fire department will receive a federal grant of $210,500 through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Fire Prevention and Safety program.

“Proactive fire safety and prevention measures are the best way to protect residents and the brave men and women of the Buffalo Fire Department who serve this community,” said Congressman Higgins. “This federal funding will support a range of programs to equip and educate residents in the event of fire emergencies. I commend the City for seeking out this opportunity to enhance public safety.”

“I thank Congressman Brian Higgins for his work to secure this important grant for the Buffalo Fire Department,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown. “Fire safety is a priority for my administration, and our city’s residents. This new funding will help us in our efforts to keep our residents fire safe.”

The funds will be used for several projects including: a census-driven smoke detector giveaway/installation initiative, a Juvenile Fire Intervention, Reduction, and Education (J-FIRE) program, and a mobile fire prevention trailer used for outreach and education.