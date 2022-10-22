Buffalo Fire Department held open houses Saturday to promote fire safety

City of Buffalo residents were invited to attend Fire House Open Houses in October.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — October is National Fire Prevention Month, and fire houses in Buffalo opened their doors this weekend to help educate people.

On Saturday, Buffalo's fire houses welcomed people from the community to stop by during open houses throughout the city to learn life-saving safety tips along with ways to prepare in the event of a fire.

"We made sure we spread fire prevention open houses out to each corner of the city so they can meet the firefighters that actually live and work in their community," said Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo.

Fire officials say working smoke detectors are the first line of defense for your home. It's also important that all family members have a plan to safely escape in an emergency.

“It’s important to mark this milestone anniversary in Buffalo by hosting a number of Fire House Open Houses in neighborhoods citywide, that highlight our continued effort to reduce the public’s risk to fire,” Mayor Brown Brown said in a press release about the open house events.