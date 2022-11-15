Buffalo Fire Department's apprenticeship program adds veterans to the fire service

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo and the entire BFD were recognized by New York State for their apprenticeship program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor Commissioner was in Buffalo as part of the New York State Apprenticeship Month.

During her time in Buffalo, Commissioner Roberta Reardon honored Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo and the Buffalo Fire Department for their successful apprenticeship program.

In Buffalo, the program is adding veterans to the fire service.

"Many veterans find a home in the fire service due in large part to the comradery and shared mission they provide, similar to what service members had while serving in the military," Commissioner Renaldo said.

"As veterans of the armed forces, you have unique experiences and skills that only adds to your ability to be incredible firefighters. Thank you for protecting our community then and thank you for protecting our community now as a professional firefighter," Commissioner Reardon said during the recognition ceremony.