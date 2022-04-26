Buffalo Fire Department promotes first woman to rank of Division Chief

Wendy Majtyke-Hartman, a 24-year veteran of the department, was appointed to Division Chief during a ceremony on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Fire Department has marked a new milestone.

The department promoted the first woman to hold rank of Division Chief.

Wendy Majtyke-Hartman, a 24-year veteran of the department, was appointed during a ceremony on Tuesday.

"This is a history-making day for the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Fire Department (BFD)," Mayor Brown said. "Division Chief Majtyka-Hartman began her fire career in 1998, and over the past 24 years she has risen through the ranks to this historic rank. She is proof positive that there’s not only a place for women in Buffalo fire service, but also a chance for them to achieve remarkable things."

Majtyke-Hartman rose through the ranks at the fire department including serving as Battalion Chief. She also commanded several Technical Rescue teams, including: MCI, Haz-Mat, collapse, extrication, confined space, water/ice rescue and trench.

Majtyke-Hartman also is serving as the key face of the Buffalo Fire Department's recruitment campaign and has participated in several community outreach events, to education women on career opportunities fire service has to offer.

Majtyke-Hartman is the daughter and sister of Buffalo firefighters and her husband is Buffalo Fire Captain Stephen Hartman.

Majtyke-Hartman is the mother of twin girls and a son. And when she has some extra time, she also has filled in as a substitute teacher. Majtyke-Hartman graduated with a bachelor's degree in Earth Science and a masters in Early Childhood Education.