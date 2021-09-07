Buffalo Fire Department adds 13 new members with graduation ceremony

The city says 189 new firefighters have been added to the department since 2018. The graduation event was held at West Hertel Academy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Fire Department grew by 13 members on Friday.

Mayor Byron Brown and Fire Commissioner William Renaldo presided over the graduation ceremony for 13 new men and women of the Buffalo Fire Department at West Hertel Academy.

The city says 189 new firefighters have been added to the department since 2018.

"I’m very pleased to welcome these 13 men and women who answered the call to a career with the Buffalo Fire Department," Mayor Brown said. "As my administration continues to make public safety a top priority, I look forward to working with the newest members of the Buffalo Fire Department to further improve the health and safety of our city by keeping equity, inclusion and diversity at the center of everything we do."

The Buffalo Fire Department added three new fire engines and two new SUVs in 2020.

Renaldo added that this class "makes us a more robust organization, better able to serve the citizens of Buffalo more safely, while delivering fire and EMS services more effectively and efficiently than ever before."